You can tell a southwest wind just by the feel. Air is dry and heat index numbers are up, making the feel like temperatures are 10 degrees higher than the actual reading.
Don Holley of Galveston send in a late report on Thursday. He fished out of the Galveston Boat Club that same morning. He got a late start not launching till 10 a.m. Thunderstorms were all around, so he decided to fish inside Offats Bayou. No live shrimp could be found so he used soft plastics. Fishing the reefs from the airport to Moody Gardens he caught and released three undersized reds.
Eric Valentino of Eagle Point reported slow action on Friday. The nagging southwest wind did not help the anglers this morning. A few trout were caught but in no big numbers. Even the sheepshead and drum bite was off. Some gafftop were caught by anglers fishing on the bottom. Live shrimp supply is good. Valentino said he will have some croakers to open up with in the morning.
I ran a group today and it was my slowest day of the year. Tides were extremely low in the morning and the southwest wind was harder than expected. The area that I have been fishing did not produce. Oh well, I guess that is why they call it fishing. I will regroup tomorrow and try something else.
A southwest winds leaves the west side of Galveston Bay protected. Many times under these conditions the fish will go deep. Commercial channels off the west side of the bay, could hold fish. Also the Campbell's Bayou area is usually fishable under these winds. Another area is the base of the Texas City Dike to Dollar Point. Don't overlook Half Moon Shoal or even the Bolivar wells. There are many options but picking the right one can make or break a day under these conditions.
The forecast calls for a drop in the wind speed. This will help those angles fishing the east side of the channel. Drink plenty of water this weekend if your fishing or boating. Keep your body hydrated.
