Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s sixth annual Sporting Clays Tournament, sponsored by Momentum Midstream on Nov. 19, brought in more than $140,000 to provide critical funds supporting Clubs in Galveston County, along with Fort Bend and Wharton counties.

The money raised ensures the Clubs in these areas will be able to continue to provide essential programming after school and in the summer to 4,000 children and teens who need it the most.

The event was held at the Greater Houston Sports Club, 6700 McHard Road in Fort Bend County. Taking home first-place honors was Thomas Nasser, and first-place team was Memorial Hermann with Kelly McDaniel, Todd Harvey, Michael Hatton and Sean Goings.

Additional winners were Zac Henderson (second place); Hagan Heiligbrodt, Chris Fort, Zac Henderson and TJ Henderson (second place team); and Thomas Nasser and Daniel Barrera (third place team). The top shooter in the shoot-off was Thomas Nasser.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston appreciates the corporate and individual support for our 2021 Sporting Clays Tournament,” said Kevin Hattery, president and CEO. “The generosity of our sponsors and participants will help further the outstanding programming for our Clubs in Fort Bend, Galveston and Wharton. Our members will continue to grow and thrive within these clubs through our pillars of academic support, healthy lifestyles, character development and workforce readiness.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has 23 Clubs in five counties in the Houston area. These include the Johnny Mitchell Club and Johnny Mitchell Teen Club in Galveston, along with the Fort Bend County Clubs of Stafford, Fort Bend, Richmond-Rosenberg and Mission Bend, and the Wharton Dobson Club and Wharton Teen Scene.

In addition to Tournament Sponsor Momentum Midstream, lead sponsors for the event included OCuSOFT and Williams Companies. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston also thanks Brant Baird and Kevin Zlotnik, who served as event co-chairs.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

