The Easter weekend is here, and it appears Saturday and Sunday should offer some settled weather and good conditions for fishing.
The black drum run still is in full swing, with reports of nice catches of drum coming from all around the island.
Our first fishing report comes from Capt. Allan Scott of Tiki Bay Fishing LLC. Scott reported on Wednesday before the front hit, he and his guests found hot action on slot-sized black drum (14 to 30 inches in length), catching a dozen or so while fishing near the causeway bridge.
Live shrimp fished on the bottom with Carolina Rigs did the trick. In addition to the drum, several slot-sized speckled trout were caught, however, the drum action was nonstop.
Before arriving at the causeway, they tried the Campbell’s Bayou area with no luck.
Pat Patterson and Dick Davidson fished the area of Pelican Island known as the Cedars on Friday afternoon and landed four black drum, three keepers and a 33-inch big ugly that was released. Crab and cut sand trout were the baits.
Patterson said the bite took place on the outgoing tide in off-color water. Several sand trout and an undersized flounder were the only other fish caught, and they all were released.
Black drum are showing around San Luis Pass, with some of the better catches coming from the channel in Cold Pass. Perry Hescock, Terry Daniel and Roger Smalling camped near the pass and caught eight black drum between 17 and 22 inches in length. Three specks in the 15 to 18-inch range were caught as well.
Cut mullet was the bait for the drum, and Maniac Mullets were the baits of choice for the trout.
