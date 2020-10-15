Anglers are facing breezy conditions for the next few days, if the forecasts hold. A cold front is on its way, and while the Galveston area will see some cooler temperatures, it does not appear they’ll last long.
When a frontal system is in the near-term forecast, it’s difficult to determine how fishing will be during that time frame. One certainty is the open bays and offshore waters will not be agreeable for fishing.
Over the years, I have observed some excellent catches during times of a strong north wind. During the flounder migration, gusty winds tend to have less of an adverse effect, especially in protected areas around the Galveston Ship Channel.
Several years ago, one of the popular fishing guides was cleaning his customer’s fish at the yacht basin cleaning table when a strong gust of wind blew one of the flat fish into the water. Now that was a strong wind, and if I recall correctly, the guests had a limit of flounder caught during those conditions.
It is a little early to see much of a flounder run. However, another strong cold front or two should do wonders toward getting flounder on the move.
Water clarity in addition to the warm water temperatures have been issues with speckled trout. Following the passage of this system, an easterly wind is forecast to prevail. While it is hard for me to say much positive about the wind from the east, it does bring in clearer Gulf water.
Based on the windy forecasts for this weekend, most likely protected waters will be the key to catching fish.
