You could not have asked for a prettier Friday. Well, the wind could have been lighter. The forecast called for light east/northeast winds. It blew upward to 15 knots on the open bay.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I fished together Friday. We ended up catching a few decent trout and black drum.
We also landed some undersized reds and one flounder. We started our morning fishing along Smith Point, seeking shelter from the wind. Water clarity was marginal. We had one bite and landed a black drum.
We then ventured out to the gas wells. Water was rough and a little better in visibility but not by much. This is where the trout and black drum were caught. The reds came from a protected rock groin near Trinity Bay. The lone flounder was caught on the shoreline outside of Eagle Point.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp has a great supply of live shrimp for Saturday’s anglers. I ask that you please keep the Cruz family in your prayers as a loved one passed away Friday.
Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty bait camp reported some excellent catches Friday. Anglers fishing along the rocks have landed a few flounder and quite a few redfish. She has live finger mullet, fresh shrimp, fresh squid, cut bait and frozen shad to open up with Saturday.
Capt. Gary Traylor reported Friday he has been catching trout in Trinity Bay, drifting the reefs and wells. The HL&P spillway is still good for redfish. He’s using live shrimp and croaker for bait.
Capt. Theron Fisk said bull red fishing is “red hot” at the tip of the North Jetty on Friday. Some reds are being landed by the boat cut. Fresh baits fished on the bottom is working best.
As a reminder, I will be at the 61st Street Fishing Pier on Saturday, helping out with the End Of Summer Free Kids Fishing Tournament. The event is open to all children ages 1 to 12, and they must be accompanied by one adult.
The weather forecast is calling for more northeast winds Saturday. It should be another beautiful day. Get out and take advantage of this nice weather.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
