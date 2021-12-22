After Wednesday’s column, I need to catch up with a couple of fishing reports that I received.
Before I start, I’d like to say that fishing reports being emailed are few and far between. This more than likely is because of Christmas. Many of us may travel to see family and friends. My wife and I are among those traveling, although not far, to visit our families. Our blessing and prayers are with everyone venturing off for Christmas.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported good fishing for bull reds. Fresh dead shad, mullet, cut sand trout, even dead shrimp will attract a bite. Other catches reported were whiting, sand trout and croaker.
Fishing with Santa was a huge success. All the children that attended went home with a rod from Santa, graciously donated by BarryBrowning.
Pier holiday hours are:
Dec. 24: Pier will close at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25: Pier will be closed.
Dec. 26: Pier will reopen at 6 a.m.
Capt. JuanCruz and his fishing buddy GilbertMendoza launched Tuesday from Bayland Park in the upper portion of Galveston Bay. On their way out, a drift or two in Tabbs Bay produced numerous throwback speckled trout with only three keepers.
They then moved up north into San Jacinto Bay and landed on a school of keeper trout, finishing off their limit. Cruz and Mendoza also kept a few black drum and sheepshead to round out their catch. They used live shrimp underneath popping corks.
