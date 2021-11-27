After much debate, I decided to put into print the fish consumption advisories for our coastal waters.
I touch briefly on the subject by giving out information as to where you can look for this information. Since some aren't computer or internet savvy, I thought it would be better suited for my column. First, though, there are a couple fishing reports.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported Saturday that anglers landed whiting, gafftop and bull reds. It's a little late in the year for gafftop, but with this year's weather pattern, it doesn't surprise me.
Capt. Juan Cruz reported a good bite up north in Burnett and San Jacinto bays. Trout up to 25 inches were landed, along with a few keeper reds and black drum. Cruz also caught and released a 5-pound flounder from the same area. All the fish came off live shrimp fished underneath a popping cork.
On a sad note, Cruz's boat trailer was stolen at the ramp, Bayland Park in Baytown. His lock had been cut off the hitch ball while it was parked in daylight hours. In all my years of launching there, this is a first theft I can recall.
I am going to break this consumption advisory into two parts. Today I will address the coastal waters for all of Texas.
Chemical of concern: Mercury
Species: blue marlin — should not be consumed, regardless of overall length.
Species: blackfin tuna, Crevalle jack, swordfish, wahoo and all species of sharks — adult men and women past childbearing age limit consumption to two 8-ounce meals per month; children 12 and under, do not consume; women of childbearing age, do not consume.
Species: king mackerel (kingfish), fish less than 35 inches in total length — adult men and women past childbearing age, limit consumption to one 8-ounce serving per week.
Species: king mackerel (kingfish), more than 35 inches in total length — adult men and women past childbearing age, limit consumption to two 8-ounce servings per month; children and women of childbearing age should not consume any king mackerel from Texas coastal waters.
Monday's column will touch on the advisories for Galveston Bay.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.