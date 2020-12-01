It appears that “old man winter” is going to be with us for a while, as December is starting out on a cold note.
Tuesday was likely a window of tolerable conditions before the effects of the next cold front hit. While the weather looks to be miserable for fishing, there are not any near-term forecasts for temperatures low enough to endanger fish and other marine life.
December has been the prime month to worry about, as most of our fish-killing freezes have occurred from mid to late December. The exposure is there in January, and there have been some tragic freezes that month. However, December gets the nod as the worst month.
For those of you new to coastal fishing, local anglers start biting their nails when December rolls around. Once we get past January, the odds of a major freeze diminish considerably.
While January is a month for concern, one aspect that reduces the chances of a fish-killing freeze is that trout and other fish become more acclimated to the cold water and are usually in a winter pattern where they work between deep protected waters and the shallower shorelines.
In what was likely our worst fish-killer, the freeze in mid-December of 1983, trout had not become adjusted to winter, as temperatures continued to reflect more fall-like weather. The big freeze that month hit suddenly, and the strong winds pushed water out of the back bays quickly and trapped thousands of fish in shallow water that froze overnight or dropped to temperatures that speckled trout could not handle.
We will discuss more about cold water and its effects on fish and fishing as the winter progresses.
