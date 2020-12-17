The outlook for fishing this weekend depends on the wind. One thing for sure is that conditions will be cold. If the wind does not hit the gusty levels above 10 to 15 knots, however, it should be tolerable to fish.
Just what will be biting remains to be seen. We keep mentioning flounder and most likely there will be some around, especially along the Galveston Ship Channel. One area that has not been mentioned much lately is Cold Pass just below the San Luis Pass Bridge.
Cory Beasley sent a note saying there had been much action on large flounder in Cold Pass between Christmas Bay and San Luis Pass. Night anglers at the park by the pass have been catching some nice sow flounder when the tide is moving.
No doubt there are other areas besides the Galveston Channel and Bolivar Junk Yard that continue to produce flounder. No reports have been received, however.
Trout action should pick up once we have some settled weather set in. December often is an excellent time to find trout in Upper West Bay.
Speaking of West Bay in the wintertime brings back memories of what one of the legends of West Bay fishing often said. Harry Landers, a well-known and popular fishing guide out of Jamaica Beach, often told me that West Bay was one of the best kept secrets for winter fishing.
While that was at least 25 years ago, I am sure it has not changed. Just many more anglers fishing the area. Landers was one of the wintertime wade fishermen and found that to be the best way to sneak up on the big trout.
After Christmas, we will focus much attention on West Bay and the surrounding areas including Offatts Bayou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.