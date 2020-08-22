Boaters with vessels docked in the water or close-by should start making preparations to secure their boats now. Two storms are headed for the Gulf of Mexico, and even if neither hits close to Galveston, there were be effects with which to deal.
High water or tide levels are the biggest threat in most cases when the storms are less than hurricane strength. Still, winds in the tropical storm category can do damage as well.
If possible, move your boat out of the water and to higher ground. This is especially true when the prospect of hurricane force winds and tidal surges are in the forecast.
If you are not experienced at making the preparations, personnel at your marina should be able to assist you. Don't wait too long, as most will be evacuating long before a storm hits.
On the fishing scene, bull red anglers are looking to the stormy conditions with anticipation of some excellent action.
This time of year when we have tropical disturbances in the Gulf, whether it's just depressions or full fledged hurricanes, the surf becomes rough and triggers bull reds into the spawning mode.
The beachfront fishing piers along with the rock groins along the seawall attract a lot of adventurous anglers seeking to hook up with a huge fish. Anglers experienced at fishing during those conditions know when to go and also when to leave.
Last week, red fish of all sizes were being caught around the jetties and with a spell of rough surf, expect to see the big ones roaming the beachfront.
Keep in mind that reds more than 28 inches in length are catch and release only with the exception of one over-sized red allowed with a red fish tag securely attached. Your Texas Fishing License should have a tag that can be removed, completed and attached to your bull red.
