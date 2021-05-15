Saturday was a nice day to be on the water, although a bit breezy at times. Fishing is beginning to pick up, especially later in the day.
On Friday, Capt. Jim West, Bolivar Guide Service, reported nice catches of trout from his trip that afternoon. The action took place in East Bay.
Closer to Galveston, Upper West Bay turned on with a variety of fish being caught by anglers fishing with both artificial baits and live baits.
Night fishing around the lights also has been productive.
In Upper West Bay, several spots turned on, beginning around Greens Cut and extending to the causeway area.
Bert Johnson and his group of three fishermen wade-fished areas between South Deer Island and Sportsman's Road early Saturday, and caught four specks in the 17- to 20-inch range along with a slot red and two undersized reds that were released.
All used Norton Sand Eels and Bass Assassins for bait, with the winning combination being white or gray with either a chartreuse or orange colored tail.
Smokey Henderson fished the causeway area and found the fish biting while anchored between the Causeway and Railroad Bridges. Live shrimp was the bait, and the catch included speckled trout, black drum, large gafftop and several stingrays.
Henderson had two friends from Pasadena as his guests.
Fred Cox caught a limit of trout late Friday night while fishing from his bay side dock at Jamaica Beach. Free lined live shrimp was the bait and the action took place around midnight.
