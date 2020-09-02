While Wednesday was another blowout as far as fishing is concerned, today should be the beginning of more stable conditions.
This is good news in that by this weekend, we should be in good shape for both inshore and offshore fishing.
For many anglers, the Labor Day weekend is the last time they will venture offshore for the season, as so many events start distracting anglers in September and the autumn months.
Unfortunately, it will be closer to the weekend before any offshore reports are available because of the rough seas that have been dominating the Gulf waters lately.
On the inshore scene, we have two reports. The first is from Hershel Orr of Sea Isle, who caught and released a 41-inch black drum from the surf last Friday.
Orr used a light rod with 8-pound test line on a spinning reel, and it took at least 45 minutes to get the fish to the beach.
Cory Christofferson and Ken Purgason, both of Houston, fished the area adjacent to the Galveston ferry landing Tuesday. They caught and released numerous sand trout biting on just about any color Gulp thrown at them. Live shrimp also were used for bait but, surprisingly, better action took place using the Gulps. Purgason said they fished in the Galveston harbor area due to the windy conditions.
Recent conditions have been too rough for fishing the jetties. However, expect to see boats out around the rocks and other places beginning today.
