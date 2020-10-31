Here we are in November, and there is good news!
Flounder are beginning to run and in good numbers and sizes. Reds are providing action around the bayous and creeks as they drain. That drainage pushes fish back into the bays that followed the extraordinarily high tides up stream.
Saturday, while attending the Michael LaRue fundraiser at Galveston Bait and Tackle, I strolled over to the cleaning table and watched while some nice fish were being cleaned.
Good-sized flounder, along with black drum and sand trout, accounted for most of the fish observed at noon. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department had personnel on site taking measurements and count on flounder.
I visited with one of their representatives and asked about what they had observed so far that afternoon. The answer was basically that the numbers surveyed this weekend were much greater than last weekend when very few flatfish were checked. Additionally, the sizes of the fish were impressive with most being fat.
John Marshall was at the GYB cleaning table on Saturday and gave a similar report which included a good number of reds coming to the table.
Another cold front is in the forecast for Sunday, and that should be more good news for the flounder run.
It does appear that action is on, and that during windows of good conditions, a good bite should take place.
