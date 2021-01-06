There is very little to report on the fishing scene, as far as action is concerned. While Wednesday offered fairly nice conditions for fishing, the next few days do not look good. Cold, windy weather is in the forecast and not many of us want to endure those elements to fish.
George Flores sent a note asking about cold weather fishing and in particular Offatts Bayou and its reputation as a winter hot spot for trout. Flores read in Wednesday’s Reel Report that we are in our wintertime fishing patterns, and he wants to know if Offatts Bayou is the place to fish.
The bayou does have a good reputation as a cold water fishing spot when water temperatures reach the low 40s. Fortunately, we have not had such conditions in several years. Offatts Bayou, however, still is worthwhile to fish during the winter.
Deep water, and especially deep holes in the bayou, attract trout and other fish when the water is cold.
Years ago when we had more frequent freezes along coastal waters, trout would congregate in several of the bayou’s deep holes and be like sitting ducks for anglers to catch. The most popular deep hole was the Blue Hole, which is located just off Moody Gardens.
On one occasion during the early 1970s a picture was published in one of the Houston Newspapers of two anglers with over 100 trout caught from the Blue Hole.
Today, when forecasts call for freezing temperatures along the coast, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has the authority to close Offatts Bayou east of marker 22. This has occurred only once in the last 10 years and lasted only a few days.
Near term forecasts do not call for any freezing weather around Galveston. I hope we will not experience any for the remainder of winter, as many lead to major fish kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.