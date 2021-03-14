Almost every year during the annual black drum run readers will ask about “worms in the fish.”
This year is no exception, with two readers bringing up the subject.
John Marshall of Dallas is spending spring break in Galveston as he and his family have for the last eight years. Saturday morning Marshall's son Edward caught a nice sized black drum while fishing near the Pelican Island Bridge. After returning to their rental house, the younger Marshall started cleaning the big drum along with several whiting they caught.
When inspecting the meat of the drum, white nodules and a stringy substance were noticed and a neighbor nearby told them that both were worms or parasites. The question then was posed as to whether it is safe to consume fish with worms in the flesh.
Each year when presented this question I respond by saying if the fish is infested with parasites, then proper cooking will eliminate any concerns. Certainly, I would not use the fish for ceviche (whether containing worms or not).
It is unfortunate that a lot of good drum meat is discarded when any presence of parasites is observed. Most fish carry parasites and this is more prevalent during the summer months. However, black drum seem to have more than their fair share of the little creatures.
Sunday was not much of a day for fishing, with the threat of rain lingering and strong southerly winds gusting to 30 knots at times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.