GALVESTON COUNTY
The ping of aluminum bats, the pop of pitches hitting catchers’ mitts, the cheers of the fans, the clouds of dirt kicked into the air — the sights and sounds of youth baseball returned to ball fields this week across Galveston County.
After more than three months of isolation and little activity, Veronica Loftis, whose 14-year-old son, Jonathan Loftis, plays in the League City PONY league, and her friends said they didn’t know who was more excited — the players or their parents — for the league’s opening day Tuesday.
“I was relieved to be able to get them back out and start everything back up like normal,” Loftis said. “We were ready to get them out there.”
With social distancing etiquette in mind, spectators at the League City PONY league, which is comprised of 13- and 14-year-old players, didn’t pack into the bleachers. Rather, they were spread up and down the fields’ fences, bringing their own chairs to sit in. The lucky ones set up in good shaded spots under one of the nearby trees; others brought umbrellas to shield themselves from the blistering summer sun.
Among the crowd were Clear Creek High School assistant baseball coaches Jarwyn Dixon and Chris Beck, who were there not only to observe potential future Wildcats and future opponents alike, but to just see a little live baseball action again.
“It’s just good to be back to watch baseball,” said Dixon, a former League City PONY league player.
The League City PONY league, which plans to play its full 28-game season minus its all-star game, prides itself as a community league. So, bringing that community back together after the long delay was a source of great joy for all involved in Tuesday’s season opener.
“We are a league that has a place for everybody and not just a select few,” league President Malcom Daly said. “I don’t care if you can’t throw a baseball as long as your arm, you can play here.”
Although a significant majority of players who signed up before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for the variety of youth baseball leagues in the county decided to play through it, there were, of course, some who did not. But, their reasons were not across-the-board coronavirus related.
“Some folks said they had vacation plans, and they’re not going to be able to play because we’re playing in the summer rather than the spring,” Dickinson Little League president Jessie Brantley said. He noted about 20 to 25 of his 400 players who signed up are not playing this summer.
“It’s not all directly related to a fear of the virus,” he said.
For the youth baseball players who did return to the field, their love of the game outweighed any coronavirus-related concerns.
“What I like most about baseball is just the feeling of winning and the feeling of getting everything done,” said Elias Nelson, a League City PONY league pitcher and incoming freshman at Clear Springs High School.
League officials across the county reported a smooth start to their respective seasons this week and said parents and other spectators have been cooperative in social distancing requests.
“It’s actually going a little better than we thought it would,” West Isle Little League president Geri Gillard said. “Everybody seems to be pretty compliant with everything, and the kids are having a great time.”
