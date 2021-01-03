It seems to work like this most years and that is “When the holidays end, stable weather begins.”
About the only negative in the weather pattern for the next few days is the temperature. Most likely it will affect fishermen more than fish. Count me in as one who prefers hot weather over cold.
The January doldrums are beginning, and it is a time when bait camps often operate at abbreviated or erratic schedules. The holidays were active with anglers fishing when possible, and now the visitors to Galveston are returning to work.
Low tide levels did not help fishing or boating on Sunday and we are in that time of year when water levels can be quite low and this is probably more frequent in January than any other month.
One thing I always encourage anglers to take advantage of during periods of water levels 2 feet or more below normal is to carefully survey areas they frequent or new areas in which they are not familiar.
The low water levels can point out guts and channels, as well as debris that cannot be seen during normal tide levels.
Based on the historical low tides of January, it appears that this would be the better month to have the annual abandoned crab trap clean-up rather than at the end of February.
Traditionally, the Houston Boat Sports and Travel Show in early January gives some relief to anglers and boaters looking to have an outlet to enjoy their sport. However, this year the show, like many other events, has been canceled due to the pandemic.
Plans are in the mill for a summer 2021 show if all goes well.
Log In
