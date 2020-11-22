Sunday was a near perfect day for fishing, and anglers targeting flounder found some of the best fishing of the season for the flatfish.
Two-fish limits were easy to come by Sunday morning, especially along the Galveston Ship Channel. The action was on from the Pelican Island Bridge to the bend at the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
The “junk yard” just west of the Bolivar Ferry Landing was producing some of its best catches of the season. The area, which is at the tip of Bolivar Peninsula, is known for lots of debris, especially rebar, in the water and is always a hot spot during the annual flounder run.
Jerry Ross and his wife Carol had their limits of flounder within 30 minutes Saturday afternoon with the largest measuring 20 inches. Ross said that there were a lot of anglers wading the area and catching fish.
Early in the season, I fished that area and ran into a big golden croaker run, which was mentioned in the Reel Report at that time. Lots of croaker but no flounder on that day. I knew things would change later on and especially by now.
There is speculation that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be placing more restrictions on flounder at their winter meeting. If so, we could see a closure during November or possibly a one-fish limit. Also, there could be no changes and nothing will be decided until after year-end when the meeting takes place.
