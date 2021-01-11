Monday was an example of one of those days when it is just about as miserable as it gets around Galveston. Strong north winds and a temperature around 40 degrees brought a chill index near freezing.
Fortunately, we do not have that many days like this. They are cold and uncomfortable, yes, but not as miserable as when extremely cold temperatures are combined with near gale force winds.
The outlook for the remainder of the week shows improvement but it still will be uncomfortable to be outside and especially on the water.
The water temperature Monday was hovering around 40 degrees, which is close to the danger point for trout. Fortunately, a gradual warming trend is to follow, which should help the situation.
One thing for sure is that practically all of the fish in the Galveston Bay Complex are going to be sluggish. Most fin fish are cold blooded and are effected by low water readings.
On the fishing scene, there is nothing to report in the way of catches or anglers fishing. We should see that change in the next few days.
Please be advised that if you sent a note and or picture to the email address reel.report@ galvnews.com over the past four days, you should consider sending it again.
The email address I use to receive the notes and pictures from that address has been out of commission for several days. The problem as far as those emails go has been corrected and now is back to normal.
