Summer weather continues. However, the long-range forecasts are calling for cooler weather to set in. At least through the end of this week, warm conditions are expected to continue.
Larger flounder are being caught in the back lakes and marshes around Galveston and Bolivar while the smaller flatfish are showing up in increasing numbers along the pathways to the Gulf.
Don Williamson landed a 20-inch flounder at the mouth of Greens Lake on Tuesday. The big fish hit a Chicken on a Chain Bass Assassin. Williamson also landed a keeper red, along with three undersized rat reds that were released.
Preston Hesscock fished the Pelican Island area near the barge cut and caught numerous undersized flounder and sand trout. Gulps were the bait and the bite was on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The angler from Texas City said he feels that the “big girls” will start showing after the first serious cold front.
Mike Lewis and Stacy Allen fished the beachfront rock groins early Tuesday and landed a hodgepodge of fish including hardheads, whiting, croaker, stingrays and small flounder. Only the whiting were retained, and dead shrimp was the bait.
Last Saturday, Roy Eyers fished a marsh off the Intracoastal Waterway along Bolivar Peninsula and landed a 43-pound black drum. The huge fish took 20 minutes to land and bent Eyer’s landing net. The bait was “Nancy’s” fresh dead shrimp.
