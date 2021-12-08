The forecast called for nice conditions through Thursday, but that has all changed.
Winds are forecast to increase from the south with gusts up to 20 knots. Rain chances also are up to 40 percent. So much for relying on a forecast this time of year.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported good catches of bull reds, black drum, sheepshead, sand trout and whiting. Bull red fishing is best during the nighttime hours. The pier is offering half price admission of $6 per adult from midnight to 6 a.m.
They’re also sponsoring a food drive benefiting the Galveston Food Bank through Dec. 24. Donors of items will receive 100 loyalty points for each item donated, up to 500 points, which will allow anglers a free admission on their next visit to the pier.
Don’t forget the Christmas Fishing Expo, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds. One paid admission to the event is good for all three days. Better yet, the parking is free. For more information, visit gotfishexpo.com.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I teamed up and ran a couple of gentleman that booked me last week. We left out of Eagle Point in the fog with winds around 12 knots out of the north. Heading to a spoil island off the channel, water conditions were marginal.
The ship traffic was bad, and the wakes coming from the passing vessels were large. After about an hour of maneuvering around them, we decided to head toward Tabbs Bay. After several drifts, they landed one nice drum and an undersized trout. Tide movement was nonexistent.
We then decided to give the island another try. Ship traffic slowed some, allowing them to land a couple undersized reds along with some sheepshead. We made one last stop on a shoreline before we called it a day, producing a few sheepshead, black drum, speckled trout and a few undersized reds. All the fish were caught on live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Looks like we may experience our first bout from old man winter this weekend. Until then, some areas of the bay will be hampered by reduced visibility because of the fog. Please send in your reports to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.