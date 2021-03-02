Today, we have an update from the jetties sent in by Capt. Cody Dunn along with his tips for better fishing the rocks.
Capt. Dunn sent the following report:
“Ruben Rodriguez, Mike Athon and I went to the jetties Sunday in the fog and fished for about three hours. We caught three, 27-inch red fish and around 25 sheepshead, however only kept 15. The biggest was 22 inches in length and weighed 7.10 pounds.
“Live shrimp was the bait, we were the only people fishing, it was nice but wow it was foggy!
“We caught the sheepshead on split shot rigs and the “Get Er Dunn” rig which is basically is a drop shot rig.
“Everyone needs to know that you need to go as light as possible on the weights in the rocks. You want them just barely bouncing off the bottom from the current, if you go heavy then they fall into the granite and it’s a lost rig!
“So the weight you use depends on how strong the current is if that makes sense. Hopefully this may help, cause I hear it all the time, people hate the rocks cause they get hung up every time they cast.”
In other fishing news, the CCA-Texas Star Fishing Tournament will have some major changes this year. Categories for speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead and gafftop are being eliminated.
Three new tagged redfish categories will be added with a format of mandatory release.
The offshore categories will not change. There will be, however, a new category added. More about that will be forthcoming.
Check the CCA-Texas Star Tournament website at startournament.org for more details and updates as they are announced.
