It is amazing how August arrives and conditions start to settle quickly. This is something we have grown to expect over the years as the “Dog Days of Summer” prevail.
While it cannot be expected that every day this month will be representative of light winds and good fishing, there should be a good number of them.
We have often mentioned that offshore fishing is in its prime during August, and with this year's red snapper season in federal waters ending this past Sunday, anglers can focus on other fish that are not normally around other times of year.
Dorado, king mackerel and ling are the most notable, as they are three of the most popular offshore pelagic fish.
While red snapper season is closed in federal waters, which is beyond nine nautical miles from shore, other reef fish are there awaiting action. Red snapper season continues to be open inside the nine nautical mile zone and continues all year long.
Other species of snapper including mangroves, Vermilions or B-Liners, lane snapper and others are there. Grouper and a multitude of other reef fish continue to be around and are, like red snapper, excellent table fare.
One of the good aspects of all of this is that the fish are about as close to shore as they get during the year. Boats that can easily venture 12 to 15 miles out of Galveston have an excellent opportunity to catch most of those fish.
