A pleasant surprise was in store for anglers fishing Chocolate Bay on Wednesday, as the gulls were working schools of trout in the lower part of the bay.
Danny Simmons was fishing near the Halls Lake Cut when he noticed diving gulls working the area between where he was fishing and the barge canal. The angler from Hitchcock was fishing the bottom with live shrimp when he quickly replaced the bait with a Norton Sand Eel and headed for the action.
Before he arrived another boat had spotted the birds and made it there a few minutes earlier and had already made a hook-up. Simmons made four casts before his first trout was on and had two in the boat when a discourteous boat drove into the action and scared the fish away.
Simmons asked if we would remind anglers that working schools of fish requires finesse, slow speed and as much silence as possible. He and the first boat were using trolling motors and fishing at least 25 yards up wind from the school. After an unpleasant exchange of words with the discourteous boat, he went back to where he was fishing earlier.
The two trout were it for his morning of fishing.
Moses Lake was the only other spot having a fishing report Wednesday. Chad Marks and Salvador Cervantes fished inside the flood gates and caught three black drum, two puppy drum and an oversized “big ugly." Several large hardheads were caught as well.
Cut ribbonfish was the bait and only the puppy drum were retained.
