While offshore fishing continues to be excellent, the beachfront is turning on with action, and one report mentioned a snook being landed.
Daniel Pickett and his son fished East Beach on Tuesday and caught lots of whiting of various sizes using dead shrimp and plastics for bait. The water was beautiful and the surf was choppy.
Pickett said nearby anglers were catching small sharks and what appeared to be a couple of speckled trout.
Now, for Albert Salinas’s report of the snook he caught. Salinas, a BOI, said he fished one of the rock groins Tuesday catching specks, reds and flounder using live shrimp fished under popping corks.
He thought he had hooked another trout or red. However, it turned out to be a snook and a nice-sized one at that. All of the fish were attracted to a bait ball of button shad that hovered around the rocks.
Thursday, I had the pleasure of fishing with my friend Dr. Bob Rose again after too long an absence from wetting a line.
We decided to make our first stop at the railroad bridge, north side. We did manage a couple of specks before heading to the Cedars of Pelican Island.
The water at the Cedars was in great shape with a gentle outgoing tide. However, too many bait snatchers were around so it was on to one of my favorite spots, the boat cut area of the North Jetty.
Lots of boats were anchored around us and the boat next to us kept bringing in trout. We hardly had a bite and that seemed to be the case with most of the boats. Before leaving, one of the anglers in the boat with all the trout action told me that they were using a popping cork with a 5-foot leader fished about 10 feet from the rocks.
Needless to say my next trip there will include one!
