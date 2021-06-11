It was another windy day in June. The forecast is looking better as we move into this weekend and early next week. Praying this forecast holds true for all us anglers and boaters.
But all was not a loss Friday, as I did get a couple of reports.
First, I ran one of my get-to-know-the-bay trips. This is where I go on a customer's boat and acquaint them with Galveston Bay. We even fish during this type of excursion. I felt there was a need for this a few years ago — especially for new boat owners or anglers who want to decrease their learning curve.
On Friday, I met Rico Castillo and his brother-in-law at Eagle Point. Castillo had never been to Eagle Point or fished the area. Even though winds were up, the day was a success; we even caught a few fish. Water conditions are improving around Eagle Point on the incoming tide. This is some much-needed good news.
Jesse Young, Fernado Ibarra and his 6-year-old son Ian fished out of Eagle Point on Friday. The winds were up, so they decided to stay close and avoid running through choppy waters. Boy, did it pay off for them. The three caught specks, drum and a few large croakers. Young stated they almost had their limit of 15 trout. They fished live shrimp on the bottom.
A late report came in from Tiki Island resident Dan Robinson. He reported catching a 24-inch trout Thursday. He was in west Galveston Bay. It was caught during the outgoing tide on a live piggy. He didn't mention any other fish caught but I suspect he did though.
On a side note, Greg Hagerud chimed in about the term "puppy drum." He stated in the '60s and '70s they used that term for drum that were undersized. Good to know I was not the only one.
Be careful this weekend out on the water. It might be a busy one if the wind lays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.