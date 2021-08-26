A couple days ago, I mentioned a possible tropical system in the Gulf. Well, as of Thursday, we now have Tropical Storm Ida heading toward the Gulf.
The National Hurricane Center has Ida turning into a hurricane in the next couple of days. The projected path is east of Texas. These tracks can change and as, a precaution, I removed my boat from the slip at Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday. You can’t ever be too ready. Enjoy the weather for now, for there are fish to be caught.
Terry Hebert, fishing the Bayou Vista railroad bridge Wednesday, caught two flounder, 17 and 21 inches. This was in the morning, using a lime-green swim bait. He went back out at noon and caught one more, which was 24 inches, on the same bait.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported good catching again Thursday. Speckled trout, sand trout, Spanish mackerel, jack crevalle and even a pompano were landed. Bull red catches should pick up with the increased waves heading into the weekend.
I fished Thursday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. The morning was spent with Capt. Juan Cruz and Pastor Don Owens, host of our radio ministry. He had been asking to go fishing for a couple months, but I was busy running trips. Anyway, we made it happen Thursday. Winds were from the north at around 13 knots. Bay water choppy, but the clarity remained good in the Exxon A-lease gas wells.
In less than four hours, we caught our limit of trout and released a few more, with the biggest fish around 5 pounds. Live shrimp fished underneath popping corks worked best, but I caught two trout on soft plastics. We had a good incoming tide, but it always makes it challenging to have the wind opposite the tide. Live bait supply remains good at Eagle Point.
My plan Friday is to the visit the 61st Street Fishing Pier and check the conditions of the surf. Keep abreast of the weather.
