It was another beautiful day on Galveston Bay. Weather and wind cooperated, and the fishing was just as good.
Going into this weekend, our eyes should be on the Gulf. Do not hesitate in your preparedness for a possible hurricane. Secure your house and watercraft, just in case. We will know more as it develops.
I spoke with Capt. Sammy Flores on Wednesday. I have known him for many years, and he is one of the best big trout guides in Galveston. He said in the last four days, fishing for trout along the Galveston jetties has been good. Live bait has produced the best results.
Galveston resident Justin Doby has waded the surf off the seawall Tuesday and Wednesday. Throwing MirrOlures both days, he has landed limits of trout. Most of the fish are in the 20-inch class. He also has been catching some reds in the same area.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his buddy Gilbert Mendoza caught their limit of trout Wednesday fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. They were in the gas wells, throwing live shrimp underneath popping corks.
I fished out of Eagle Point on Wednesday. I had the pleasure of entertaining Austin residents Chris Pearson, Maurice Dunn and Fred Sternenberg. They fell a couple fish shy of their limit, but they had their chance. The bite was not fast, and the fish were not feeding aggressively. Many just pulled off as they were reeling. We used live shrimp underneath popping corks. It was a spiritually filled day — catching fish was just a bonus.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported great action Wednesday. Redfish, speckled trout, black drum, whiting, croaker, sand trout and flounder rounded out the catches.
Catching should continue to be good, as long as this weather holds. Conditions could deteriorate depending upon the storm track. I'll keep you updated as we move toward the weekend.
