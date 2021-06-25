One day to another day and just like that it all changes. Just like a lightbulb, fishing can turn on and off with a flip of a switch — all because of the wind.
On Friday, I met Jason Witchet at Waterman's Marina early in the morning. He purchased a 25-foot Haynie late last year and never ventured into west Galveston Bay. Our plan was to fish a little throughout the morning while running around the bay. Of course, the wind blew from a not-so-favorable south/southwest direction. Couple that with a full moon and off-colored water, and the bite was definitely off.
We threw soft plastics and live shrimp but never could get the fish going. Others that launched from the same location had similar results. A few trout were caught by those throwing live croakers. Needless to say we accomplished our goal with getting him familiar with the bay. Waterman's did have live shrimp and croakers when I left there around noon.
Late Thursday evening, I received a report from Robert Rodriguez. He was fishing west Galveston Bay with live mullet and caught redfish ranging in size from 22 inches to 25 inches.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp had a few boats on the water Friday. Those anglers who sought out protected shorelines caught a few trout using live shrimp and croakers.
The forecast is calling for much of the same as Friday for this weekend. You'll need to find protected areas of the bay.
Also, if you're going to venture out toward Clear Lake, Kemah and San Leon, be aware. The Outlaw Challenge is this weekend. Big, fast boats will be running around and tearing up the waterways.
Anyone keeping count of the windy days for June? If so, send your number to me. Thanks for reading and keep the reports coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.