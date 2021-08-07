The weather finally straightened out, making way for a beautiful Saturday. There were lots of boats on the bay fishing and pleasure cruising.
I had a chance to catch up briefly with Capt. Theron Fisk. Earlier in the week, he and his groups were at the mercy of the weather. Fishing the Galveston jetties, catches consisted of the usual jetty species: sharks, gafftop sheepshead, reds and trout.
All these fish came off of live shrimp, except the sharks; the bait of choice for them is sand trout. Fisk and his disciple house friends are camping out on the beach this weekend. Friday and early Saturday, they caught bull reds on live crabs. Saturday morning, the group caught speckled trout with largest being 27 inches. Now that's what I call fellowship.
Fishing Saturday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp yielded mixed results. My husband and wife team, tangled with black drum and redfish. Nothing was fast and furious; we just pecked away on them with live shrimp. Some anglers caught a few trout using live shrimp and croakers. The water clarity cleaned up nicely.
Sunday's forecast is calling for a increase in wind speed. I suppose those fishing in the morning, will have first-hand knowledge of the winds. I will discuss the tropics some in Sunday's report, along with the use of LED light bars that have become popular. Until then, every have a blessed Sunday.
