Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, center, sings the Aggie War Hymn with his teammates to celebrate a win against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Wydermyer graduated from Dickinson High School and played in all 13 games this season.
Dickinson tight end Jalen Wydermyer finds a gap in the North Shore defense in the fourth quarter of the Gators Region III-6A, Division I Area Round playoff game at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. The Mustangs beat the Gators 65-21.
Dickinson High School alumnus and standout for the Texas A&M Aggies football team Jalen Wydermyer made it official Monday morning — his college career is ending, and his pursuit of a professional football career is revving up.
"After much prayer, thought and consideration, I have decided to forego the bowl game and my remaining eligibility to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft," Wydermyer wrote in a statement he released on social media, which also thanked his family, teammates and coaches, among others.
A three-year starter for the Aggies, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Texas A&M junior tight end is projected at or near the top of the 2022 draft class at his position by multiple outlets. CBS Sports ranks Wydermyer as its No. 1 tight end in the upcoming draft, while ESPN's veteran draft prognosticator Mel Kiper Jr. has Wydermyer as his No. 2 overall tight end.
With 33 starts at tight end, Wydermyer set the Texas A&M program record at the position for career receptions, yards and touchdowns, finishing his Aggies career with 118 catches, 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wydermyer also is now a two-time finalist for the Mackey Award, which is given annually to college football's top tight end. Among numerous high school accolades for the former Dickinson Gator, Wydermyer was the 2018 all-county co-player of the year.
Before his draft declaration, Wydermyer was slated to join the Aggies in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest.
The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place April 28 (first round), April 29 (second and third round) and April 30 (fourth through seventh rounds).
