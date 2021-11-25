I’m guessing everyone is still trying to recover from the turkey hangover. This year, my wife and I avoided the turkey and ate chicken. I pray that your Thanksgiving went well and your day was blessed. What’s up next? Christmas, and all that entails.
Looking to find that special gift for the angler or outdoor enthusiast? Then you need to visit the Galveston County Fishing and Outdoors Expo happening Dec. 10-12. Times are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 11; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12.
All the top names in the fishing and outdoor industry are expected, with 100-plus local vendors creating the ultimate Christmas shopping experience. Wristbands will be available at the gate, and they’re good for the duration of the show.
Better yet, the parking is free. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7 through 17 and free for children under 7. The show takes place at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Grounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock.
Capt. MikeWilliams sent me some information that I will pass along. “I have fished the Galveston jetties and beachfront more than any man alive or dead. During that time span of more than 60 years, my boat caught thousands of bull reds from those locations.
“However, my records show that in my boat, in all that time, only three bull reds were landed longer than 50 inches in length. In my opinion, a 47-inch red would be the same caliber as a 7-pound trout as a trophy fish. A 48-inch bull red would be in the same class as an 8-pound trout. A 49-inch redfish would fall in the same class as a 9-pound trout.
“In my opinion, any redfish over 50 inches in length is a once-in-a-lifetime trophy and would fall in the same class a 10-pound trout. These fish are very rare, few and far between. The best time to catch a trophy bull red is now until the middle of March.”
I hope to have some fishing reports to pass along for Saturday’s column. If you fished during the Thanksgiving break, feel free to email your experience to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
