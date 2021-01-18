Monday's holiday turned out to be a great day for hitting the water. While conditions were good, fishing was sort of hit or miss. Still, compared to the cold days of last week, it was a welcomed window of comfortable weather.
Believe it or not, flounder continue to be caught along the Galveston Ship Channel. While not in the numbers during the peak of the flounder run, several anglers were making some nice catches.
Upper West Bay also had action on flounder as well as trout and reds.
Along the Galveston Channel, anglers targeting flounder were experiencing feast or famine. One group fishing near the Sulfur Docks brought 15 flatties, all in the 15- to 17-inch range to the cleaning table at the yacht basin. Live mullet was the bait.
Don Robinson landed an 18-inch flounder while fishing West Bay late Sunday afternoon.
While the action was hot and heavy on one end of the channel, at the other end not much was taking place. Terry Dexter fished the rocks around Seawolf Park on Sunday and did not get a bite. Dexter used live shrimp and Gulps, one of the favorite baits of flounder, with no success.
If you were not determined to catch flounder, other fish were widely available. Sheepshead in particular were being caught in fair numbers around the pilings and piers of docks along the harbor. Arkansas resident Tommy Way used fresh peeled shrimp to land three large “jailbirds” while fishing near the drilling rigs.
The reminder of this week looks good for fishing, at least as far a conditions go. Remember, however, this is January, and forecasts can change quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.