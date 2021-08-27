My intention Friday morning was to visit the 61st Street Fishing Pier. Well the storms Friday morning changed my plan. Instead, I decided to head to Eagle Point Fishing Camp, to catch up on some paperwork and phone calls.
I arrived and saw a couple gentleman removing their boat from the slips. It’s nice to see precautions being taken. Of course, as I was there, the television was turned to the weather channel. Hurricane Ida now is predicted to become a major hurricane, with landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday. May our prayers be with all in the path of this storm. This could have easily been Galveston in the path.
I chatted with Capt. Scott Hickman, owner of Circle H Outfitters. Besides fishing, he also runs guided bird hunts. As we talked, he reminded me about the opening of dove and early teal season. He hunts properties on Galveston island and the Winnie/Devers area, east of Houston.
Special white wing dove season opensSept. 3, 2021-Sept. 5, 2021
Sept. 10, 2021-Sept. 12, 2021
Regular dove season opensSept. 14, 2021-Oct. 31, 2021
Dec. 17, 2021-Jan. 21, 2022
Daily bag limit is 15 doves per day.
Early teal season opensSept. 11, 2021-Sept. 26, 2021
Daily bag limit is six per day.
He said the teal and dove are showing. Dove hunting will be good, if it doesn't rain too much. The rain is good for the teal habitat.
On the fishing side, the only report I received was from the 61st Street Fishing Pier. Speckled trout fishing was fantastic Friday. Spanish mackerel, sand trout and stingrays also were caught. I plan on visiting the pier around noon Saturday, weather permitting.
Please keep those reports coming, If you are a hunter, let me know how it went.
