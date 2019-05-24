Teachers and students compete in basketball game
After the Mike Evans Family Foundation presented a scholarship check of $15,000, Ball High School students and teachers competed in a 40-minute basketball game to close out the second to last week of school. The scholarship from the Ball High alum will be distributed to three seniors. After receiving the check, students and teachers went head-to-head in a competitive basketball game. The students won, but Ball High teachers made sure to keep it as close as possible.
— Kelsey Walling
