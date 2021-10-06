It was such a beautiful day. Only thing that would have made it better is if I were out fishing. Not today though, as I was being called in other directions.
Come Thursday, it’s back on the water chasing those hungry fish.
I chatted with Joe Moughon on Wednesday. The flounder guru of Chicken Boy lures. I asked him what his outlook is for when the flounder run will start. Moughon said, “As the water temperature drops, even just slightly as it has, flounder’s biological clock tells them it’s time to move.”
This is go time in his book. The days are becoming noticeably shorter, and by the start of the World Series, the annual flounder run is in full swing. I said “The World Series?” He said yes, “by the second game is my rule of thumb.” Moughon’s last words on it were that many find the “flounder thump” addictive — there’s nothing like it.
Over the weekend, Reel Report contributor Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. fished the East End beach and the Galveston harbor near the oil rig museum. Slot redfish, drum and nice-sized sheepshead were caught at both locations.
Speckled trout were on the slow side. They did land four flounder, two at each location. Sand trout and croaker were plentiful in the harbor. Live shrimp worked the best.
I made my way to the back of Trinity Bay on Tuesday. Water conditions were good. Jack’s Pocket was a little off-colored because of some runoff. Did it matter? No, we caught fish on our first stop, although many were short of the legal limit.
We moved around and still caught fish, everywhere we saw presence of bait. It’s good to see the trout there. They just need to grow up. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out as we move deeper into a fall pattern. Soft plastics worked well, as well as live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Finally, 61st Street Fishing Pier had the first entry in its redfish tournament Wednesday. Mario Armendariz landed a 35 1/2-inch redfish. More than likely, that fish will not be enough to stay atop the leader board. Black drums and speckled trout also were caught Wednesday.
The weather is still looking great for the next three days. Keep sending in those reports because I can always use them and they are appreciated.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
