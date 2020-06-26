Anglers targeting speckled trout could be handicapped by low salinity levels in upper Galveston Bay, Trinity Bay and upper East Bay. The heavy runoffs of fresh water into the upper bay systems have sweetened the waters to the point that salinity levels are quite low.
Water close to the passes continues to have a good amount of salt and likely will be the best choice for fishing this weekend.
When salinity levels drop, bacteria increase and often warnings are issued to swimmers and wade fishermen about the dangers of entering the water with open wounds.
The largest concern in all of this is the possible exposure to flesh-eating bacteria. An upcoming article will specifically address the Vibrio Vulnificus Bacteria and where it is most likely to be encountered, signs of infection and precautions to prevent infections from the deadly bacteria.
On the fishing scene this weekend, rain chances start decreasing and much will depend on how quickly the water clarity improves. Fresh water run-offs will continue. However, if the wind does not stir up the bottom and create sandy or muddy water, a stained appearance likely will result.
Often I have fished in post-flood waters that had that stained look and did well. The key will be how well the visibility turns out to be.
Forecasts are calling for south and southeast winds this weekend at velocities of 10 to 15 knots. This likely will make the offshore water a bit bumpy for smaller seaworthy boats. However, the larger vessels should have no problem making it out.
Upper West Bay should be a good choice for bay fishing, along with spots along the Galveston Ship Channel. Lower East Bay should continue to produce some nice fish if the salinity levels do not drop significantly.
