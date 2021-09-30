After a couple days of writing about the storms, I finally have some fish catching to report.
The bay area again experienced some rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Winds associated with these storms was light. More of the same Friday, but let’s get on with the fishing update.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported Thursday catches of redfish, whiting, gafftop and ribbonfish. The redfish run is in full force, up and down the Galveston beachfront. The whiting also have been cooperating. Whiting is one of my favorite fish to eat.
The Redfish Rodeo, sponsored by the 61st Street Fishing Pier, starts at 6 a.m. Friday. For more information, contact the pier.
Longtime Matagorda fishing guide Mark Talasek sent in a report Thursday. In his words, “Flounder gigging is on fire.” He also is catching a few reds early and late in the day. Oct. 31 is the last day one can legally retain a flounder until Dec. 15. I just might have make a trip to Matagorda since I have never been gigging.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I met at Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday morning. Our plan was to go look at some different areas, but the weather kept us close. After three our four stops, with not much to show, we headed out to the open bay.
It’s a good thing we did because a school of hungry trout was waiting. About 45 minutes later, we had our limits and released many more. Most of the fish were caught on live shrimp underneath corks and a few on soft plastics.
Water was near calm but not nearly as clear as it has been. The tide was almost non-existent. We were surprised the fish bit. Best part of the morning was not another boat in sight.
The rumor mill is swirling around the supposed closure of the Jones Lake boat ramp next to Tiki Island. Signs say it’s being repaired. This is a county-operated ramp. I will attempt to find out the truth. Stay tuned.
Keep sending in those reports. Today marks my fourth month of writing this column. I feel very blessed.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
