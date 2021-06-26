I left Galveston around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. While driving down the seawall, sand was blowing across the pavement. That sure is a telltale sign the wind is blowing. Despite that fishing was decent.
Saturday, I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp with Jeff Woodard, David Johnston, and Bill Moore. They were fishing in the Houston Electrical League Tournament. We caught limits of trout up to 20 inches in size. The fish fell prey to live croakers and soft plastic lures.
The bite was never fast but steady. We fished over shells in 6 feet of water. A few other catches were reported by anglers fishing nearby areas. Eagle Point has a good supply of croakers and live shrimp.
Capt. Derrick Chop Greene captained the Twisted Sister, a 42-foot Freeman. He reported on Saturday that Jack and Larry Mather caught their limit of snapper. No mention on how far they ran out.
Capt. Theron Fisk and I talked on Saturday. He said sharks and bull reds were being caught at the tip of the South Jetty. The sharks and reds were being caught on cut sand trout. The sharks were black tip and sandbar.
Trout action on the jetties is good when the water is trout green. Both jetties are holding trout. Anglers need to fish where the water is the best. Live shrimp and croakers have been the best bait for trout. Sheepshead action is also good by the rocks by those using live shrimp.
