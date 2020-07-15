There was some good news for offshore anglers Wednesday in that the 2020 Texas Gulf of Mexico shrimping season got underway.
When the shrimp boats are working the Gulf waters, recreational anglers have an added dimension when out fishing for pelagic fish.
After a night of dragging their nets, many shrimp boats anchor soon after daybreak and cull their overnight catch followed by sleep for the whole crew until late afternoon when the process begins again.
Recreational fishing boats that are offshore early and work the anchored boats soon after the by-catch is tossed overboard, often encounter a feeding frenzy of fish. Just about every specie of surface fish such as king, ling, Dorado, sharks and others can be found taking advantage of a quick easy meal.
While the best time to fish the anchored boats is at the time the culls are discarded, fish will continue to hang around for a few hours.
Drifting the rear of the shrimp boats allows you to follow the chum line created by the by-catch. Often action will follow for a quarter-mile or so.
Reef fish, such as red snapper, are rarely caught around the “chumming” shrimp boats.
Just about all day the anchored boats are worth tossing baits around, as a few fish, particularly ling, will hang around them for the shade.
Anglers fishing around those boats need to display good manners, as the captain and crew usually are trying to sleep. Keep noise to a minimum and especially turn off any music you might have playing.
Many of the seafood houses operating shrimp boats prohibit them from selling shrimp on the water, so keep that in mind if interested in purchasing or bartering for freshly caught shrimp.
