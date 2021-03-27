Saturday was a typical March day, with overcast conditions and a damp wind blowing. Not really bad for fishing but not the type of weather that encourages anglers to hit the water.
A survey of bait camps indicated mostly pan fish were coming to the cleaning tables. Boats, however, were able to make it to the jetties and were finding black drum hitting.
Our only report from the jetties came from Pat Miller, who, along with his son Tommy and daughter-in-law Stephanie, caught four black drum while fishing the North Jetty. Crab was the bait and the largest fish measured 32 inches. Two drum, 20 and 23 inches in length, were the only fish retained.
Down on the west end of the island, night anglers were finding some good action in subdivision canals late at night. An unconfirmed report from Terramar indicated one angler caught a limit of trout around his lighted dock, with the largest being taped at 26 inches. There was no mention of what bait was used.
Speaking of the west end, next Saturday the West End Anglers Association is hosting a Black Jack Fishing Tournament, crawfish boil and fundraiser. It will be held out of Sea Isle and begins at 6:30 a.m.
The tournament benefits Sea Center Texas, the big fish hatchery in Lake Jackson.
Entry fee is $80 per person and registration will be open up until starting time. For more information call 713-594-4252.
