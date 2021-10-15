Ready or not, fall-like weather will arrive Friday evening. Friday felt like an early summer day. Temperatures touched the near-90 mark. This will be a welcome change, especially if you worked outside all summer long.
I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Friday with Rocky Thurman and his son Nolan. They are from Oklahoma and were in town to visit Texas A&M University. Nolan will graduate high school next year and has interest in a marine science field.
Both are avid anglers, and they booked with me a couple weeks before coming to Galveston. Today was the day, but the winds were not as light as forecast.
We made the best of it, and they ended up landing a few reds and sheepshead along with one drum. We didn’t catch a single trout. All the fish were taken on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife, Addie, had similar results Friday while fishing out of Eagle Point. They netted a couple throwback trout early, then sought shelter of a protected area because of the winds. There, they caught some nice keeper reds, along with some throwbacks and a few sheepshead. Bait of choice was live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
A few other anglers fished from Eagle Point on Friday, but they experienced a slow bite with not much to show. Eagle Point does have a good supply of live shrimp along with live croakers.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a wind advisory along the coastal waters. Wind speeds of 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are to be expected until 1 p.m. Saturday. Bay waters will be extremely rough, even dangerous in the open water.
For those of you fishing the flounder tournament, be smart and stay safe. There’s not a fish that swims that’s worth risking your life over.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
