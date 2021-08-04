Wow, two days in a row and the forecasters got it right, almost. Precipitation chances Wednesday were supposed to be lower than Tuesday.
The island received the brunt of the rainfall Wednesday, while the northern portion of the area was spared. Thursday's forecast is looking good, with a lesser chance of rain and light winds from the east.
Allan Stubblefield left out of Eagle Point early in the morning Wednesday. He headed toward the channel with winds generally from the north/northeast making it a bit choppy. He had trouble holding anchor and eventually got frustrated and left for calmer waters. He had no luck at all and decided to call it a day, with nothing to show in his box.
Patty and Joe Holecek fished out of Eagle Point also Wednesday. They ventured out to the channel and, using their spot lock feature on the trolling motor, were able to catch a few fish, keeping one trout, two drum and one sheepshead. Besides the keepers, they had five undersized reds, one undersized drum, one flounder and two gafftop, all of which were released.
They used live shrimp as bait. After a couple hours of fishing, with a storm brewing south of their location, they made a decision to seek safe harbor.
Why were they successful and the other boat not, fishing the same location? Sometimes it boils down to the equipment. Anchors and today's trolling motors perform the same function. They allow you to hold your boat in one location.
You have to make sure your batteries are charged for the trolling motor to work. You also have to have an anchor that holds your boat. There is no better anchor than a Boyles when fishing the shell reefs in Galveston Bay.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti sent me a quick report Wednesday. His group of three anglers boated 13 trout, using live croakers in 4 to 5 feet of water over shell.
Keep the reports coming, and thank you all for the positive feedback on the column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.