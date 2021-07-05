Well, the weather held off for the celebratory festivities for the Fourth of July. I was in bed by 6 p.m. Therefore, I never saw any fireworks.
There was a small window of opportunity for those who went out Monday morning. I had one of my “learn the bay trips” scheduled, and we decided to cancel because of the weather. This type of weather takes away from the experience of what I want to accomplish on these excursions.
Robert Drew and Ivan Alvarado launched out of Eagle Point Monday morning. They only fished a couple of hours because of the storms in the area. Drew said there was lightning in many of the cells. They ended the morning with a few keeper trout and one slot red.
They reported catching many undersized trout. These two started their day at Redfish Island using live shrimp under a popping cork. Then they ventured over to 18th Street Fishing Pier and fished on the bottom using a small split shot. They caught fish in both locations.
In my recent articles, I mentioned catching sheepshead and black drum. Both of these fish are good to eat. Some people say they prefer a sheepshead over a trout any day.
Sheepshead can be caught year-round. Most hard structure attracts these fish such as oyster shell, pilings, bulkheads and rock jetties. A live shrimp rigged with a popping cork and size 8 treble hook is all one needs. Fish the bait tight to the structure. The limit is 5 per person, per day and a 15-inch minimum.
Black drum is another fish that is often overlooked as table fare. You can find them feeding on the bottom, especially around the numerous gas wells located throughout Galveston Bay.
A live shrimp fished with a slip sinker rig, and a size 6 treble hook works great. Use just enough weight to hold the bait on the bottom. The limit is 5 per person, per day and a 14-inch minimum with a maximum of 30 inches.
A good electric or battery-operated knife makes cleaning these fish a breeze. Next time you catch one, put it in the box — you just might be surprised.
