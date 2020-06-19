Weekend fishing weather looks promising for anglers willing to battle a little chop on the water. A moderate southeast wind is in the forecast, and that's always is good for fishing.
Anglers expecting to have the best odds for good catches should be on the water early, as the wind is lighter and the sun has yet to blast down with its late morning and mid-day heat. This is especially true for those wanting to wade fish or fish in shallower waters.
I returned to the North Jetty on Friday, this time with Polly, and a new device that I had not used at the jetties before, a popping cork with a 5-foot leader. Yes, I've used popping corks before but not with such a long leader.
You might recall from Friday's Reel Report that a boat fishing next to mine at the North Jetty on Thursday was having much action using that type of popping cork baited with live shrimp.
It certainly worked for me, and for once, I caught more trout than my wife. Other boats nearby were using the popular bottom bumping method as was Polly and not doing as well. Incidentally, I had two of the corks out, one of orange color and the other green with a red circle and both rigged the same. Every hit came on the orange popping cork.
The action took place between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The heat and increasing wind sent us in. However, the water was in good shape with a gentle outgoing tide moving.
Capt. Cody Dunn, one of the contributors to the Reel Report, won the red snapper category of the POC Toy Run Texas King Masters Tournament. His fish measured 34 inches and was caught about 50 miles offshore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.