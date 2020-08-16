Light winds took over on Sunday, and fishing seemed to improve. Early morning anglers hitting the water scored better than those fishing later in the morning.
Water around the North Jetty was improving in clarity and presented more of a stained appearance than sandy. No catches were reported from that area by press time. However, with the number of boats anchored on both sides of the rocks, there likely was some good action.
Offatts Bayou produced some nice fish early Sunday. Anglers either anchored or drift fishing off of the shoreline from Moody Gardens to the Crash Basin were catching a variety of fish.
Todd Walker was one of the anglers catching fish. Using live shrimp under a popping cork, Walker landed six sand trout, a 19-inch red that was released and several undersized specks that also were released.
Offshore waters were inviting to the small boat group. Winds of less than 10 knots were encouraging trips beyond the jetties. No reports were in by press time. However, for offshore ventures most boats are not back until late afternoon or early evening.
This week is looking good for fishing. Anglers able to work around the extreme mid-day heat should fare well.
Live shrimp supplies are improving, and that should boost fishing and catches. Sunday afternoon a spot check of bait camps indicated a few had supplies and others were waiting on the arrival of more shrimp. Again, check with your favorite bait shop before heading out if live shrimp are what you need.
