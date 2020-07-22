Several readers have recently asked about the possibilities of an extension of this year’s red snapper season. You recall this question has been brought up in recent Reel Reports.
Last Tuesday, I asked the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department about this, and below is the reply I received.
“Under State Management that was established by the Council (and approved by NMFS in February 2020), Texas can open and close federal waters as long as we stay within our allocation (for 2020 the TX allocation is 265,105 lbs). We are monitoring the weekly landings and though we certainly saw a slower rate of harvest through June, fishing effort and landings have increased somewhat in July”.
“An extension is possible if there is enough allocation available. However, the opening/closure mechanics must be published in the Federal Register and that can take a few days to complete. As such, it is expected the season to close after the 63 day season and if there’s enough quota remaining, we would look at a reopening later this summer. A number of factors have to be considered though and we do not want to exceed our allocation as it would be subtracted off next year’s allocation”
On the fishing scene Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms and high tide levels were the only obstacles. Overall, it was a nice day around Galveston. However, not many anglers were on the water.
A disturbance passing through the Gulf of Mexico likely will add more rain and unsettled weather for our region over the next few days. Once conditions settle, our eyes will be on Tropical Storm Gonzalo as it heads into the Caribbean.
