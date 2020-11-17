The cold front should do much good for fall fishing and especially the flounder run. The only disappointing aspect so far is it did not drop the water temperatures as much as we had hoped.
Still, the shorter days along with the cooler waters should be enough to get things going.
We are between the full moons of October and November and, for years, that was the time when the flounder run reached its peak. In recent years, it has been closer to the November-December moon cycle.
This year October had a blue moon on the 31st, and the November full moon will take place on Nov. 30, the last day of the month. It is also just past the Thanksgiving weekend, which is a time when flounder action is usually peaking.
If the water temperatures do not drop much between now and the end of this month, look for plenty of action during December.
Not only flounder, but speckled trout should be on the move and schooling in the bays. Some of the best trout action I have had has come during the Thanksgiving holidays and lasted well into December.
Trinity Bay and East and West bays are usually the hot spots for trout during this time.
Bull red action at the jetties and in the surf also continues until the water gets into its winter time temperatures.
So, for inshore anglers, this is the prime time when conditions allow for fishing the open bays.
