We will start out with the weekend roundup, and the big news was the flounder run continues in what appeared to be full swing. Warmer weather set in and made for some nice conditions in which to fish Saturday and Sunday.
Light winds allowed anglers to easily fish the jetties and a variety of fish were caught. Reds of all sizes, black drum, sheepshead and sand trout accounted for most of the fish caught from around the rocks.
Cody Dunn fished the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico near the floating platforms well over 100 miles out and found excellent action on wahoo. Many sharks and barracuda were in the area as well.
The objective of the trip was tuna. None were caught early on, however, so his group started trolling for wahoo.
Most of the reports of speckled trout action have come from night anglers fishing around lights. Offatts Bayou was productive for a variety of fish — not in the areas where trout go to avoid the cold such as the famous Blue Hole, however.
Monday's weather was quite a contrast to that of the weekend, as winter quickly returned.
The early part of this week does not look good for fishing, as cold, windy conditions are forecast through Thursday. The weekend outlook is not bad at this point.
Greg Hagerud sent in an excellent Christmas gift suggestion for the angler, more specifically the wade fisherman. It is a pair of Bart's Bat Armor Stingray Boots. They are a bit more expensive than most others. Hagerud said they are worth the approximate $200 price tag, however.
He mentioned Slickwater Tackle in Clute as a source for purchasing them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.