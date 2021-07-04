What a special day. To those who fought, fight and gave all to protect our freedom, we thank you.
Fishing continues to be good. I talked with the folks at The Galveston Fishing Pier on Sunday. They reported fantastic bull red fishing on Saturday. They also said large sharks were being caught on the pier. All this action took place during the day.
As we were talking on Sunday, he said they caught more of the same in the morning. At night under the lights the speckled trout have shown up in good numbers.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie fished on Sunday. They left the dock around 9 a.m. and headed to the Exxon A Lease gas wells. There, they caught good numbers of black drum on live shrimp fished on the bottom. Nice way to spend the morning.
Capt Mike Cacciotti reported in on Sunday. He said West Galveston Bay has been good for those anglers throwing live croakers over shell. He also said Dollar Reef is holding a few trout and plenty of gafftops.
Dickinson Bayou is coughing up some reds for those anglers fishing dead shrimp on the bottom. Some reds were being caught on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks in the same area.
Matthew Parrish and his wife Severa fished inside Moses Lake on Sunday. They had a blast and enjoyed a great day of catching fish. The couple caught reds, specks, sheepshead and even lady fish. They used live shrimp fished under popping corks and on the bottom. They are both military veterans, which makes this day so special. I want to thank them for their service. All the fish were released.
The rainfall has been minimal in the area. This is good news for this coming week of fishing. Please send in your reports.
We all are created differently. Also we have a common bond, which is living in the United States Of America — a country where we can enjoy the great outdoors and all it has to offer. May God continue to Bless this nation.
